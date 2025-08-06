Investigation underway after body found in Catawba River

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Chester County say a body was found in the Catawba River on Wednesday.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, crews with the Chester County Swiftwater Rescue team were working to recover the body from the area near the Catawba River Bridge on Chester Highway.

The sheriff’s office said just before 2 p.m. that it was working with Lancaster County deputies on the recovery. The body was then taken to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet, but Channel 9’s Tina Terry learned the victim is a man.

Authorities haven’t said if they believe this is a homicide or not.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back on this article for updates.

(VIDEO: Search underway in possible Broad River drowning)

