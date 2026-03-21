Investigation underway after fatal residential fire in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly residential fire took place early Saturday morning in Stanly County, the West Stanly Fire Department reports.

Fire departments from West Stanly, Oakboro, Ridgecrest, New Salem, and Midland were dispatched to the 13000 block of Brooks Road shortly after 6:00 a.m.

Stanly County 911 reported that a caller said flames and smoke were visible on two floors of a home, and that there was a possibility that two people were trapped inside.

A Tanker Task Force was requested due to a lack of hydrants in the area.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a 1.5-story single-family dwelling that was 60% involved. Crews were able to search about 30% of the home before they were ordered to evacuate due to a compromised roof system, significant fire involvement, and the lack of an established water supply.

During a secondary search, a deceased victim was found. A firefighter was struck by a live power line but was uninjured.

The incident is being investigated by the Stanly County Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal.

WATCH: 1 sent to hospital after northeast Charlotte house fire

1 sent to hospital after northeast Charlotte house fire

©2026 Cox Media Group