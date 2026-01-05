Investigation underway after second fire damages Concord home, displaces family

CONCORD, N.C. — Greg Taulbee and his family, daughters Jordan and Charlotte, had a close call Saturday evening.

“It’s all very surreal. I keep saying I feel like I’m on another planet,” Greg said. “The hot water heater started making a noise and a literal fireball shot up over me and I ran out ‘cause I was scared.”

“I went to him and he was on the floor,” said Jordan. “I saw him, like, fall on the floor.”

“When we got the kids out, we got the dogs out,” Greg said. “And my wife Kat screamed, ‘get the cats!’”

He said his pets were known to hide.

The cats, Templeton and Pow, didn’t make it out. Firefighters found them after the fire was put out.

“It’s the worst, you know?” Greg said. “They were snuggly cats.”

After dealing with that trauma, the family spent the night at the home of a relative. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Greg got some more bad news.

“I got a call from 4:10 in the morning from our neighbors across the street,” he said. “’Sorry to wake you, but your house is back on fire.’”

After the first fire, the Taulbees thought the home could be repaired, but felt differently after inspecting the damage from the second fire.

“When we got here today, there wasn’t a comparison,” said Greg. “It’s devasting.”

It took 27 firefighters around 16 minutes to get the second fire under control.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

