Investigation underway after woman found dead in front yard

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that took place at an apartment complex on Baker Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Tamia Logan deceased in the front yard.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with the victim’s father, Morgan Logan, who remembers his last conversation with his daughter. She asked for home cooking and her father told her they would eat together soon.

“She was a good girl,” Morgan Logan said.

The two talked on the phone Friday afternoon just before Tamia Logan went to work. Eight hours later, she was shot and killed outside of her home in Boiling Springs. When neighbors heard gunshots, the called 911, then Morgan Logan.

“It wasn’t long after she got home. That’s when it happened,” Morgan Logan said. “This is terrible. I don’t wish this on nobody.”

Today, Channel 9 saw investigators going door-to-door in the community looking for anyone who may have seen something or captured an image on security cameras. They have a few leads, but they need more help, and so does Morgan Logan.

Morgan Logan said he can’t imagine who would hurt his daughter. He told Channel 9 that circumstances of the incident make him believe the suspect may be someone who watched her or someone close to her.

Channel 9 asked what he would say to the unidentified shooter.

“Please come forward. We need some closure on this,” Morgan Logan said. “We just don’t know. We just don’t know who did it.”

