Investigators look into cause of Burke County house fire

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Burke County are trying to determine what started a fire that heavily damaged a home on Bernard Street near Hildebran.

Firefighters cut several holes in the roof to reach the fire.

Firefighters said six fire departments in the eastern end of the county worked to bring that fire under control Sunday night.

Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. The fire marshal placed a sign on the front door, which said it’s unsafe to go inside.

VIDEO: Burke County 2-year-old airlifted after being struck by construction equipment

Burke County 2-year-old airlifted after being struck by construction equipment

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