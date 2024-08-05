Investigators search for driver accused of hitting, killing teen in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — The body of a teenager found along the side of the road in Wadesboro has been identified as a missing 17-year-old, police said. They believe the teen was hit by a car.

The Wadesboro Police Department said Anthony Valladares was reported missing on July 23. Three days later, officers found a body along the side of Highway 52 South near Old Lilesville Road.

At first, investigators could not identify the teen, but they discovered he had been hit by a car and turned the investigation over to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Sunday, troopers informed the police department of Valladares’ identity.

Authorities haven’t shared a description of the car involved.

Wadesboro police asked anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for Valladares’ death to call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol by calling *47 from a mobile phone.

The police chief asked for prayers for the friends and family of Anthony Valladares.

