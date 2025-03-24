Donald Eugene Saner was arrested and charged after investigators in Catawba County seized 41 grams of oxycodone pills, cocaine, $45,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia on Thursday from a home on 14th Avenue Northeast in Hickory.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown thanked the Hickory Police Department and Maiden Police Department for their assistance.

“The success of this investigation is a direct result of strong partnerships between our agencies,” the sheriff said.

Saner faces charges including, trafficking in Schedule II controlled substances, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators seize pills, cash during bust at Hickory home

A judge issued Saner a $125,000 secured bond.

