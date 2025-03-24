Local

Investigators seize pills, cash during bust at Hickory home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Donald Eugene Saner was arrested and charged after investigators in Catawba County seized 41 grams of oxycodone pills, cocaine, $45,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia on Thursday from a home on 14th Avenue Northeast in Hickory.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown thanked the Hickory Police Department and Maiden Police Department for their assistance.

“The success of this investigation is a direct result of strong partnerships between our agencies,” the sheriff said.

Saner faces charges including, trafficking in Schedule II controlled substances, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge issued Saner a $125,000 secured bond.

