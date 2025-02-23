Two teenagers arrested in connection to Hickory homicide in church parking lot

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting on Thursday night in a church parking lot.

The juveniles were arrested on Saturday and charged with First Degree Murder. They are being held in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice with no bond.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Tabernacle Baptist Church Daycare. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Mason Cole Pridemore, was found unresponsive in an SUV around 10 p.m.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and ask that anyone with information contact Investigator Peacock at 828-261-2620 or email him at dpeacock@hickorync.gov.

