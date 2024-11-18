Local

Investigators suspect arson after series of apartment fires

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

Arsonist strikes Brook on Nov. 18, 2024 at The Brook apartments off Park Road

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in Pineville are investigating a series of fires intentionally set at The Brook apartments off Park Road.

The arsons happened on Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and most recently on Monday morning, police said.

MONDAY'S FIRE >> Crews respond to apartment fire in Pineville

Several families were displaced after the fires caused significant damage.

The Pineville Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the three cases.

Investigators want anyone with information to contact the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-2231 or call their anonymous phone line at 704-889-TIPS.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jonathan Lowe

Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

Jonathan is a reporter for WSOC-TV.

0

Most Read