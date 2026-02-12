Local

Invitations go out worldwide for Military World Games in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — The Military World Games officially sent invites to 142 nations to compete in the U.S. next year.

The games will be played in the Carolinas with Charlotte as the home base.

The invitations ask the nations to confirm how many athletes they will bring and what sports they will compete in.

The games are June 25, 2027, to July 4, 2027.

