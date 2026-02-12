Invitations go out worldwide for Military World Games in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — The Military World Games officially sent invites to 142 nations to compete in the U.S. next year.

The games will be played in the Carolinas with Charlotte as the home base.

The 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee, in coordination with the International Military Sports Council, has issued official invitations to 142 nations, marking a major milestone in preparations for the 2027 Military World Games



The invitations ask the nations to confirm how many athletes they will bring and what sports they will compete in.

The games are June 25, 2027, to July 4, 2027.

