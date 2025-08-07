Charlotte begins venue search for 2027 Military World Games

CHARLOTTE — The Military World Games will not be coming to Charlotte for another two years; however, organizers are already scoping out venues in the Queen City.

On Thursday, Channel 9 spoke with officials in South Park about the future event.

They said this week alone, they have toured more than 20 spots, including the Whitewater Center, Memorial Stadium, and the Matthews Sportsplex.

Charlotte will be the first city in the United States to host the games, which are similar to the Olympic Games, where military athletes from different countries compete.

“We will bring 8 to 10 thousand athletes. and they are the top-level athletes in the world,” an organizer told Channel 9.

An official for the games said it could cost up to $80 million for Charlotte to host the event. This cost will be covered by sponsorships, ticket sales, private donors, and possibly incentives from the state.

VIDEO: Pentagon approves Charlotte to host 2027 Military World Games, a US first

