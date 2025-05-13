Iredell County launches live video tool to enhance 911 emergency response

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County Emergency Communications and the Sheriff’s Office have launched RapidSOS 911 Live Video, a new tool designed to greatly improve the county’s emergency response efforts.

The new technology enables 911 callers to stream live video to emergency dispatchers and responders. By providing a visual view of the situation, it helps deputies and telecommunicators better assess incidents and make more informed decisions before arriving on scene.

After a caller opts in, they receive a secure link that activates a live video stream from their device. This real-time visual access gives responders valuable insight into the situation, allowing for more accurate and timely action.

