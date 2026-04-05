New Homeland Security Secretary to visit western North Carolina

LAKE LURE, N.C. — This week, new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will visit western North Carolina.

He’ll be in Lake Lure Tuesday, where he’s expected to highlight the steps DHS and FEMA have taken to help with disaster relief after Hurricane Helene.

Senator Ted Budd and Congressmen Chuck Edwards and Tim Moore are set to join Mullin, along with FEMA Administrator Karen Evans.

WATCH: How Hurricane Helene reshaped Lake Lure

How Hurricane Helene reshaped Lake Lure

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