Salisbury ladder truck out of service for the second time in two months

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Professional Firefighters Union says a ladder truck for the city was out of service Sunday for the second time in two months.

The last time was in February when Channel 9 reported the union said staffing in Salisbury was at a crisis point.

Now the union says homeowners around the West End, Eagle Heights, Livingstone College and other areas could be at risk of slower fire response.

We’ve reached out to the city for comment.

Officials said in February that the community is never without emergency coverage.

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