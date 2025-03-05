Iredell County requires $30 permit for solicitors, effective March 1

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County residents will have more legal backing to keep unwanted solicitors away when a new ordinance takes effect on March 1, according to the Mooresville Tribune.

The updated ordinance requires solicitors outside of the county’s municipalities to obtain a $30 permit, valid for six months, or face penalties including a misdemeanor and fines up to $500.

“These updates ensure a balanced approach to regulating solicitation while still allowing nonprofits and community organizations to operate effectively,” County Manager Beth Milton said.

The ordinance restricts solicitation from dusk to 10 a.m. on Monday through Saturday and all day on Sunday, meaning no door-to-door calls after dark and none before 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and none at all on Sundays.

Nonprofits, including schools, churches, and charities, are exempt from the permit requirement but must adhere to the time restrictions.

Enforcing the new rules may require a sworn statement with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and cooperation in court.

Sheriff Darren Campbell emphasized the importance of educating the public on the ordinance change to ensure proper enforcement and awareness of residents’ rights.

Adam Dillard, the attorney for the sheriff’s office, noted that the ordinance aims to prevent individuals with recent criminal histories from obtaining permits for door-to-door sales.

The county also amended a public parking ordinance to prohibit overnight parking or unauthorized parking during business hours in county-owned lots, with vehicles in violation subject to towing at the owner’s expense.

With these changes, Iredell County aims to enhance public safety and accountability, ensuring that solicitors are properly vetted and that residents can enjoy greater peace of mind.

