Iryna’s Law faces setback over death penalty dispute

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina House will review the state Senate’s final changes to Iryna’s Law, which is named after the Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on Aug. 22 on Charlotte’s light rail.

The most significant part of this law cracks down on pretrial release, which is a form that a suspect signs in exchange for getting out of jail for free if they promise to show up for court.

That’s how her accused killer, Decarlos Brown, was released in January.

It seemed on track to gain bipartisan support during Monday’s debate about Iryna’s Law.

State Sen. Mujtaba Mohammad, D-Mecklenburg, said he met with Zarutska’s family, and they were looking for action.

“Her family’s message to me was clear,” Mohammed said. “They don’t want her life to only be remembered in tragedy. They want her legacy to be a call for action. They want leaders, local, state and national to put aside political differences and put people first.”

The discussion took a turn because of differences about the death penalty.

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Guilford, Rockingham, made an amendment to allow additional execution methods in North Carolina, including death by firing squad. South Carolina allows this.

That amendment led to Mohammad pulling his support of the bill. No Democrats ended up supporting it.

It is unclear if the firing squad provision will be included in the House’s version of the bill

The House will start discussing Iryna’s Law at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday night, hundreds of people showed up to remember and honor Zarutska at the East/West Boulevard light rail station where she was killed.

Camden Road shut down as people gathered to pray and pay tribute to her life.

Vigil organizers want Charlotte officials to rename that station after Zarutska.

