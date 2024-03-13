‘It wasn’t justice’: Husband disappointed by sentence in Chester County killing

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of a woman who was killed while trying to help a stranded couple says he’s not satisfied with the sentence that was just given on Wednesday.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was inside the courtroom Wednesday as George “Si” Faile took a plea deal in connection with the death of Linda Robinson in 2021.

Late last year, Faile’s co-defendant, Amber Harris, was sentenced to 60 years in prison. On Wednesday, Faile was sentenced to 15 years.

Robinson’s husband, Vernon, told Terry it wasn’t enough.

“That ain’t nothing, I ain’t happy with it,” Robinson said. “It wasn’t justice.”

Robinson is outraged with the plea deal given to Faile, but the case has been going through the court system for years since Faile’s and Harris’ arrest in August of 2021.

In 2021, investigators said Vernon’s wife stopped on a Chester County road to help Faile and Harris, who were reportedly stranded. Police had said the pair asked Robinson for a ride, but then eventually killed her and stole her van.

Initially, both Harris and Faile were charged with murder and carjacking. But in court on Wednesday, Faile pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of accessory after the fact and receiving stolen goods.

Prosecutor Heather Weiss said the plea secured a conviction against Faile.

“As we were talking to the witnesses and clarifying all the witness statements, it became clear to the state there was no evidence that we could present that ‘Si’ Faile was in the van prior to the death of Linda Robinson, that’s why his charges have been reduced,” Weiss said Wednesday.

Faile could have been given anywhere between 10 and 15 years in prison, but Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey and other asked for a tough sentence.

“The system has come to finality now, both of them will serve significant amount of time,” Dorsey said.

But Vernon believes Faile played a larger role in taking away the love of his life.

“They took away everything I had. She was my heart, man, she was everything I had,” Robinson told Terry.

The plea deal also includes time served for several other crimes, many of them being drug charges.

