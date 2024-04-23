Hundreds in Rock Hill without power days after destructive storm

ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are nearly 500 customers in Rock Hill without power on Tuesday due to destructive storms that blew through the area over the weekend.
The nonprofit Victory Gardens International is giving out hot meals to some people who haven’t had one in days.
It’s just one example of how people have come together to help each other recover from these storms.
“A lot of roads are blocked off,” said Charlie Mitchell, of Rock Hill. “There are power lines down. There are houses that are completely crushed, and I can’t imagine what some of the folks are going through.”
Resident Ivan Gwynn was outside when the storms rolled in on Saturday.
“And I looked back out the door and I seen all this hail, about big as a golf ball,” Gwynn said. “Then I come out the next morning, then saw a tree had fell.”
The National Weather Service said the hail was as big as a baseball, which left damage behind.
Winds on Saturday reached up to between 70 mph and 90 mph, according to the NWS.
According to the city, there were at least 60 electric poles that were broken across the area.
Rock Hill Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday.
