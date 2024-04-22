Local

Man escapes to safety after wind knocks tree down onto home

By Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that investigators in Rock Hill did not find evidence of a tornado after strong storms moved through over the weekend.

Straight-line winds got as high as 90 mph and hail from Saturday’s storms caused widespread damage including the city of York, through Rock Hill, and to the Lancaster County line.

There was very large hail ranging from 2 to2.75 inches (hen-egg to baseball size) that was being driven by the wind.

“This wind-driven hail further exacerbated damage to trees, structures and vehicles,” the NWS said.

Resident Kirk Douglas was watching TV in the front room of his Rock Hill home Saturday evening when high winds hit.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flies over York Co. storm damage

“I just heard the cracking, heard the cracking and I jumped up, then next thing I know, it’s just ‘Wham!’” Douglas said. “I was just so devastated. I couldn’t even believe it. That I got out of there because where I was sitting a piece of sheetrock fell over me and covered me until I got to the front door. And if I hadn’t moved quick enough, the beam came down right behind the sheetrock where I was sitting.”

Douglas said he kicked out a window screen, climbed out and ran to his neighbor’s home, which was also damaged by a fallen tree.

“Yeah, actually it was terrifying,” he said. “I was waiting for stuff to come through my house. Literally, the worst of the storm, 20 minutes, and then it was gone.”

Douglas said he wants to rebuild.

The NWS explained why there wasn’t a tornado recorded.

“The environment at the time was not supportive of tornadoes with a lack of wind shear in the lowest levels of the storm necessary for the formation of tornadoes. Data from multiple radars also did not indicate any low-level rotation that would indicate a possible tornado,” the NWS said.

There is likely not enough damage in the county to qualify for a federal emergency disaster, the York County emergency manager said.

