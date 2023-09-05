It’s all fun and games at Cabarrus County Fair

CONCORD, N.C. — The 2023 Cabarrus County Fair happens Sept. 8-16 at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

Full of family-friendly entertainment and attractions, the fair features more than 40 rides on the Midway, a petting zoo, pig races, live music, performances from a chainsaw carving artist, and other activities.

And don’t forget the food! Onsite vendors will offer fair favorites like cotton candy, funnel cakes, turkey legs, roasted corn and more.

Know before you go

The Cabarrus Arena & Events Center is at 4759 N.C. Hwy. 49 North in Concord. If you’re using your GPS use 4551 Old Airport Road.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Admission prices at the gate are $8 for ages 12 and older; $6 for kids ages 6-11; $6 for seniors (ages 55 and older) and military members with ID. (Sales tax included.) Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.

Rides cost additional and pricing varies. New this year, a digital card system will be used for rides.

Ride pricing: 1 credit costs $1; 8 credits cost $8; 18 credits cost $18; 38 credits cost $38; 62 credits cost $58; 108 credits cost $98. There is also a $2 card activation fee per card. A wristband for unlimited rides costs $35. Rides require four to seven credits each.

All transactions at the fair are cash only. ATMs are located throughout the fairgrounds but do carry a surcharge.

The fair is open rain or shine.

For more information, go to cabarruscountyfair.com.

