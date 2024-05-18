MEDIC: 1 shot, killed in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte on Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Southwold Drive off Nations Ford Road.

MEDIC says they pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about the cause of the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

