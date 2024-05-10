‘It’s amazing’: Mother and son celebrate graduating college together

CHARLOTTE — Ahead of Mother’s Day, a local mother and son are sharing a journey that will warm your heart. Porsha Sims and her son Christian Boulware will both be donning caps and gowns this month.

“I think it’s amazing. It’s not every day you get to graduate with mom,” Boulware expressed.

“We’ve been able to do this together,” Sims echoed.

Sims told Channel 9 that she will receive her bachelor’s degree next week from Johnson C. Smith University. Christian received his last weekend from East Carolina University.

“I was 17 when I had Christian. I had dropped out of school, and once I gave birth to him, I knew. I was like, ‘I gotta do better; I gotta do better for him,’” Sims explained.

So she finished high school when Christian was an infant. And while she had two more children, got married, and became a stepmother, she never gave up on her goal to graduate from college.

“There were times when it was 2 a.m. and I’d walk in and she’s on the laptop. And I’m like, ‘Mom, you gotta work in the morning,’” Boulware said.

“I wanted to be a good role model. I wanted him to follow my lead,” Sims said.

Sims said her college journey was supported by the nonprofit Answer Scholarship, which was designed to help moms who are raising school-aged children.

