‘It’s scary’: Scammers show up in person after saying victims’ accounts were hacked

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — It’s not uncommon for scammers to send emails or text messages to their targets claiming their accounts have been hacked, but one victim in York County nearly came face to face with the scammers.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned that deputies in York County this week arrested two men accused of trying to scam a victim out of $25,000.

It started when the scammers told the victim their Microsoft account was hacked and that their Wells Fargo bank account had been compromised. The scammers told the victim they’d have to take all of their money out of their bank account and give it to a courier who would come to the door and pick it up.

The victim in York County took the money out, but they decided to call the York County Sheriff’s Office as well.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office were able to identify it as a scam and caught the suspects before they could pick up the cash. They were identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Mohsin and 36-year-old Sumind Singh, and authorities said they traveled from Georgia to South Carolina to attempt to get the money from the victim.

Now, the sheriff’s office wants to know if the men are connected to any other scams.

“It’s scary and that’s why we’re working with other agencies to figure out if these guys have been involved in other typical scams like this in the area,” said Deputy Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Faris says Singh is originally from Bangladesh, and Mohsin is from India. They were in the country on a work visa and a travel visa.

