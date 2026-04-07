Japanese megabank to bring 2,000 jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A major international banking company is making a massive investment in Charlotte.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, better known as SMBC, announced it will establish its second U.S. headquarters in the Queen City, bringing 2,000 high‑paying jobs over the next six years.

Governor Josh Stein, who met with SMBC leaders during a trade trip to Tokyo last year, joined company and state officials in Charlotte on Tuesday to celebrate the deal. Stein said North Carolina’s workforce played a key role in attracting the global financial giant.

“North Carolina has so much going for us, most importantly, its people,” Stein said. “We have one of the best workforces, because we are able to deliver all kinds of talent.”

North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley described the state’s economic strategy as the “three Ps”: people, places, and partnerships. He said SMBC’s decision further cements Charlotte’s status as the nation’s “second city of finance,” behind only New York.

SMBC is one of Japan’s three major megabanks and a significant player in global finance.

The company says it will invest $50 million in Charlotte and offer jobs with an average salary of $163,000.

The expansion will support lending not only to Japanese companies operating in the U.S., but also to American businesses.

Governor Stein said the pitch to SMBC was straightforward: “Come to North Carolina, you will have the talent you need to grow and thrive.”

This could become one of Charlotte’s largest job announcements ever. The only comparable project was in 2020, when managed health‑care company Centene announced plans to bring 3,200 jobs to the region.

That project ultimately fell through after leadership changes and a shift toward remote work.

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