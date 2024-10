MONROE, N.C. — Republican vice president nominee, Senator JD Vance will hold a Town Hall in Monroe on Friday.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Boggs Hangar at Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport at 3900 Paul J Helms Drive.

Anyone interested in attending can register for tickets here.

You can register for up to 2 tickets per mobile number. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

