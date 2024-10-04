Jeep club to deliver supplies to small mountain towns devastated by Helene

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — People are using every resource possible from aircraft to ATVs to get supplies to Helene survivors.

The Freedom Jeep Club in Lake Wylie says it plans to take modified Jeeps to hard-to-reach communities this weekend.

The group is partnering with Lake Wylie Christian Assembly to store and collect donations.

The club says 20 members will drive supplies to smaller mountain towns on Saturday morning.

“These places have been totally demolished and there is no way in,” said Keith Faulkenberry, founder of the Freedom Jeep Club. “And these people need help. I love Asheville, but let’s not forget the smaller communities as well.”

You can drop off supplies at the church off Charlotte Highway from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Faulkenberry hopes the donations will fill bellies, clean homes, and heal souls.

"It's a tough time for some people," he said. "There are people hurting, so that's what we do."









