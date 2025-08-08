Jefferson man arrested after mother finds inappropriate messages on child’s phone

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Jefferson man is facing several charges after a mother discovered inappropriate messages on her child’s phone.

37-year-old Justin Reece Melton has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Melton was arrested when the minor’s mother discovered inappropriate text messages on her child’s cell phone and reported them to law enforcement, sparking the investigation.

The investigation revealed that Melton had engaged in a sexual relationship with the minor and had encouraged or facilitated the minor in sexual activities.

“This case serves as a reminder of the importance of parents and guardians monitoring their children’s online and phone activity,” said Sheriff Cambo Streater.

The investigation was initially focused on another individual, but after reviewing the minor’s cell phone, investigators found evidence implicating Melton. The sheriff’s office uncovered further evidence indicating Melton’s involvement in unlawful acts of solicitation and exploitation.

Justin Reece Melton (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)

Melton faces charges including Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 1st Degree; Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 3rd Degree; Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor; Participation in the Prostitution of a Minor; and Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

He is currently held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center awaiting bond proceedings.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anyone with information related to this case contact them at (843)287-0235.

