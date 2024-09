CHARLOTTE — Get ready for a night of laughs when comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan bring their co-headlining tour to the Queen City next year.

The tour will stop at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 22, 20025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

Last year, the two comedians performed four shows together. This tour will stop at 10 arenas in the U.S. and Canada.

