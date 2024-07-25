JetBlue to leave Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — JetBlue Airways Corp. will exit Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall.

The low-cost carrier will stop flying to Boston Logan International Airport from CLT after Oct. 26, a JetBlue spokesperson confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal. Boston is JetBlue’s only nonstop route at Charlotte Douglas.

“Exiting a market is a difficult decision and we were privileged to have served Charlotte,” the spokesperson said. “Due to underperformance and lack of customer demand, we will end operations in Charlotte. We are doing this to make investments in other parts of our network.”

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver leads police chase through Charlotte, scrapes by another car at airport)

Driver leads police chase through Charlotte, scrapes by another car at airport

©2024 Cox Media Group