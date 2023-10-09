Jewish Community Center to hold vigil Monday night

CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Jewish Community Center are holding a vigil Monday night in response to the Israel-Gaza War.

The community is invited as the JCC stands in solidarity with the people of Israel.

The JCC will offer prayers for the safety of everyone impacted by the war.

Over 1,550 people are dead and thousands more are wounded after Hamas launched surprise attacks in Israel on Saturday. At least 11 Americans are among those killed, officials said Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is patrolling places of worship to monitor threats.

The vigil will be at 7 p.m. in the Sam Lerner Center for Cultural Arts in Shalom Park.

