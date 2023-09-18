Jogger shot near Myers Park, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE — A jogger in a South Park neighborhood was shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened on Sharon Road, near Myers Park. Police reports say a man was jogging when another man came up to him, pulled a gun on him, and then shot him in the hand and leg.

The jogger is expected to be OK, but police have revealed little else about a seemingly random shooting in the middle of the neighborhood. Police said Montgomery and the victim didn’t know each other.

Police identified the suspect as Stephen Montgomery and said he was a convicted felon who had a stolen gun. He fired multiple shots, including hitting a car that was driving by on Sharon Road.

The violence is surprising in this quiet part of town; neighbors didn’t want to speak on camera, but they told Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis that they’re alarmed by the crime.

CMPD says Montgomery is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen gun, and trespassing. He’s also accused of fighting with officers at the scene of the shooting, and he’s charged with assaulting an officer.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on this investigation. Check back for updates.

