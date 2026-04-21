JPMorgan Chase to add 400 jobs, open major new office in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase is expanding its footprint in Charlotte with plans to add 400 new jobs and move into a new SouthPark corporate office designed for more than 1,000 employees.

The bank has signed a lease at One Piedmont Town Center, where it will occupy five floors totaling 145,000 square feet.

Employees are expected to move in by early 2028, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The new office will consolidate more than 600 current Charlotte employees who already work in SouthPark and will support continued hiring across commercial, investment, private, and consumer banking.

Amenities will include collaboration spaces, an on‑site restaurant, training facilities, lactation and prayer rooms, and free parking.

New signage will also give the bank a prominent presence in the development.

The expansion builds on a decade of growth in Charlotte, where JPMorgan Chase now operates nearly 30 branches and employs about 1,000 people.

The bank serves roughly 500,000 consumers and 35,000 small businesses in the region.

It has also invested more than $5.2 million in local philanthropic efforts since 2019, supporting small businesses, housing stability, and economic mobility.

©2026 Cox Media Group