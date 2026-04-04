JPMorgan Chase inks major SouthPark lease

CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more than doubling its Charlotte office footprint.

Several industry sources confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal on April 3 that the New York-based bank signed a lease at One Piedmont Town Center in SouthPark. JPMorgan signed a lease during this year’s first quarter for about 137,000 square feet across four floors in the building and is expected to move in later in 2026, sources say.

Dallas commercial real estate firm Lincoln Property Group owns, manages and handles office leasing at the property.

The lease brings One Piedmont Town Center to 100% leased, according to data from CoStar. Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) occupies the majority of the building’s remaining space.

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