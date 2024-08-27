JPMorgan Chase plots next branch here

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — JPMorgan Chase & Co. continues to expand its branch network in the Charlotte region, this time with a second location headed to Mooresville.

The New York City banking giant plans to open a full-service branch at East Plaza Drive and North Broad Street in that Lake Norman-area town. The branch is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025, a Chase spokesperson confirmed.

The bank opened its first Mooresville branch in April 2023 at 185 Williamson Road.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.













©2024 Cox Media Group