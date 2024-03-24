JPMorgan Chase plots next branch in region

CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase & Co. continues to expand its branch network in the Charlotte area, this time with a new Matthews location.

The New York City-based bank plans to open a full-service branch in 2025 at U.S. Highway 51 and Sam Newell Rd in Matthews. Chase declined to provide further details on that location.

It’s part of the bank’s plans to add 15-plus branches in the Charlotte market by the end of 2026.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

