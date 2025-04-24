Judge blocks Cabarrus County Commission appointment

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A judge said Lamarie Austin-Stripling cannot be seated on the Cabarrus County Commission for now.

Judge Steve Warren granted a preliminary injunction filed by more than a dozen residents.

It came after outgoing Chairman Chris Measmer called a special meeting to appoint his replacement.

But Warren said there was no commissioner to replace because Measmer had not resigned at that point.

He also said Austin-Stripling cannot be seated as long as the litigation is pending.

Channel 9 has reached out to Cabarrus County for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

