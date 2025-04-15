Cabarrus County citizens file lawsuit over election of new commissioner

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A citizen group in Cabarrus County has filed a lawsuit against the board of commissioners for appointing a new commissioner.

The Cabarrus Citizens for Government Integrity filed the lawsuit. Its members say that three members of the board “blatantly and knowingly violated state law and the board of commissioners’ own rules of procedure.”

One commissioner was unable to attend the vote in Cabarrus County on Thursday to appoint someone to a departing member’s seat. The commissioner was receiving dialysis and could not attend.

The appointment vote was still approved 3 to 0.

