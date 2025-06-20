Judge denies R. Kelly’s request for temporary release from federal prison

BUTNER, N.C. — A judge has denied R. Kelly’s request for a temporary furlough from federal prison, where he is serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex crimes.

Kelly’s attorneys filed the emergency motion, citing allegations that prison officials overdosed him on medications, endangering his life. They sought his release to home detention from the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

Judge Pacold has denied our motion for immediate release due to a lack of jurisdiction, according to WTVD.

The motion for temporary furlough was filed after claims emerged that an inmate was instructed by prison officials to kill Kelly, allegations that federal prosecutors have sharply rebuked.

Documents allege that Bureau of Prisons officials interfered with the scheduling of a surgery for Kelly by removing him from Duke University Hospital.

Brindley also mentioned that Kelly is on medication for anxiety and sleep, and the dosage was allegedly too high, posing a threat to his life.

In a separate filing, an inmate named Mikeal Glenn Stine claimed he was instructed to execute Kelly, a claim that Kelly’s attorneys have not supported with evidence.

Federal prosecutors described Kelly’s motion as “deeply unserious and theatrical,” arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction over his complaints about prison conditions.

Despite the denial of his motion for temporary release, Kelly’s legal team plans to file a Motion to Vacate his convictions in Chicago, citing newly discovered evidence and seeking immediate release on bond.

