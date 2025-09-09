Judge dismisses lawsuit against South Carolina restaurant in bride’s wedding night death

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina restaurant is no longer being sued in connection with the death of a bride on her wedding night.

Taco Boy was accused of overserving Jamie Komoroski on the night she crashed into a golf cart, killing Samantha Miller in April 2023.

However, the restaurant has now been dismissed from the lawsuit.

A spokesperson said a judge found there wasn’t enough evidence to support the claims.

Komoroski eventually pleaded guilty last year to driving while impaired and reckless homicide charges. She was then sentenced to 25 years in prison.

