Driver pleads guilty after crash that killed Charlotte bride

CHARLOTTE — The woman charged with killing a Charlotte bride in a crash on her wedding night was scheduled for a trial Monday, but she pleaded guilty just before it was set to start.

Samantha Miller and her new husband were in a golf cart headed to their reception in Folly Beach last April when they were hit.

Investigators say Jamie Lee Komoroski was going 65 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone when she crashed into Miller and her husband.

On Monday, Komoroski appeared in court and pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence and two counts of driving under the influence causing greater bodily injury or death.

A sentencing phase started Monday afternoon after Komoroski entered the plea.





PREVIOUS STORIES:

Police said Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. She was arrested in charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of felony driving under the influence.

Miller’s husband, Aric Hutchinson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the wake of the crash, and a settlement was reached earlier this year. The settlement came from Enterprise Rental Cars, from which Komoroski rented a car on the night of the incident, and several bars in Folly Beach, South Carolina, that served Komoroski before the crash, according to WCSC. The family was awarded $1.3 million.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO >> 1 dead in crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says)

1 dead in crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says





©2024 Cox Media Group