Judge indicates lawsuit can continue after raw sewage damages woman’s home

CHARLOTTE — A woman suing the City of Charlotte after several inches of sewage damaged her home finally had her day in court Monday, but the federal courthouse is the last place Stephanie Walker says she wants to be.

“I should not have to come to court for this,” she said. “It is clear as the nose on your face.”

She may have to come to the federal court once more after a federal judge indicated he’s going to allow her lawsuit against the City of Charlotte to proceed.

Channel 9 first introduced you to Stephanie Walker last year. At first the city was only offering her $15,000 for the raw sewage damage to her home. But after our first report, the city kicked it up to $45,000.

She agreed to that, but her attorney says she had no choice but to do so. He says the city’s agreement for the $45,000 wasn’t proper and that her damages exceed the amount provided by the city.

“She was going to live in her car,” he said. “She was probably going to die in the car, it was literally a matter of life and death.”

The city argued the agreement is appropriate and that because Walker signed it, the city shouldn’t have to pay more than $45,000.

In court, the judge seemed to hope the two parties will settle.

He warned Walker to not seek an excessive sum and he warned the city that legal fees are going to continue to pile up no matter what happens in the case, since an appeal would be likely.

Perry says they are willing to talk about a deal.

“From day one we tried to settle with the city,” he said. “We’ve always tried to settle with the city. We literally begged them not to make us sue.”

“I’m stressed,” Walker said. “I am truly stressed and I wish this were over like yesterday.”

A spokesperson told Bruno the City of Charlotte has already spent $24,000 on the lawsuit.

