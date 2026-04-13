Judge says manager’s lawsuit against Wells Fargo can move forward

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge says a Wells Fargo manager’s lawsuit against the bank can move forward.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Beth Arbuckle requested to keep working from home in Charlotte, after Wells Fargo ordered employees to return to work in the office in 2022.

Arbuckle says she has lupus and an eye disease affecting her vision.

She claims the bank retaliated against her.

Wells Fargo says it made a good faith effort to comply with disability laws.

A judge declined the bank’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

WATCH: CMPD officer helps driver with autism during suspicious person call at bank

CMPD officer helps driver with autism during suspicious person call at bank

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