Judge sentences Charlotte man to life in prison after shooting that killed bystander

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of a shooting that killed a bystander and injured another person.

Hubert Wilkinson was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the first-degree murder of 44-year-old Lawrence Crank in a shooting that occurred on June 29, 2020, at a convenience store on Tuckaseegee Road.

The trial began on Jan. 12. A jury found Wilkinson guilty of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and attempted first-degree murder.

On the afternoon of June 29, 2020, Wilkinson followed a male customer into a convenience store, prosecutors said, and fired several shots after approaching from the back. Surveillance video captured the incident, which showed Wilkinson firing three shots. Two shots struck the customer, and one fatally hit Crank, who was waiting in line to pay for merchandise.

Crank was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured customer was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, officials said.

The legal proceedings concluded with a judge sentencing Wilkinson to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder charge, as well as a consecutive sentence of 180 to 228 months for the attempted murder charge.

