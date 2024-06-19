Juneteenth celebration in University City highlights African American culture

CHARLOTTE — People came together Wednesday afternoon in University City to celebrate African American art, music, and culture.

This was the first year for the Juneteenth Arts Fest in University City and it runs until 8 p.m.

There were a variety of activities to educate people of all backgrounds about the cultural and historical significance of June 19, 1865.

Performances and music were scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening. There were also vendors and artists centered on African American culture and emancipation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Juneteenth Arts Fest in University City

Organizers said the event came out of a survey sent to University City residents asking them what they would like to see more of in that part of Charlotte, which was funding for arts, culture, and events.

University City Partners received a Culture Blocks grant from Mecklenburg County to host the Juneteenth Arts Fest.

In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter Jonathan Lowe talks to organizers about the cultural significance of Juneteenth.

VIDEO: Plaza Midwood celebrates Juneteenth 2023 with drum circles, parade

Plaza Midwood celebrates Juneteenth Festival with drum circles, parade

©2024 Cox Media Group