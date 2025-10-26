Jungle pilots, off-road experts showcase skills, mission work to community

WAXHAW, N.C. — Union County Families explored the humanitarian work of JAARS, a nonprofit organization based in Waxhaw, during an event held Saturday.

JAARS uses planes, boats, and off-road vehicles to deliver missionaries, Bibles, medical supplies, and other aid to some of the most inaccessible parts of the world, organizers said. On Saturday, it showcased its operations to the local community, organizers said.

During the event, families could participate in various activities, including demonstrations from JAARS’s Air, Land, and Sea Operations, interactive museum exhibits, and hands-on children’s activities. Helicopter, airplane, and 4x4 rides were also available.

The event also featured a ‘Gathering of Eagles’ ceremony, where JAARS aviation alumni were recognized for their service, sharing stories and reflections from their time with the organization, organizers said.

Recently, the organization has been involved in projects closer to home, notably aiding in Hurricane Helene recovery in Western North Carolina.

“Not because we are a relief organization, but because we had the skills to get into the mountains. We knew the people we trained up there, and we were able to help in a great way,” said Steve Russell, President of JAARS.

