County forces homeowners to remove junk from yard

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County is forcing homeowners to remove the junk from their yard, but neighbors are still frustrated.

The occupants of the house on Powell Avenue were given a notice of violation in February, according to county records.

However, when Chopper 9 flew over the trash-filled property on Tuesday, there were tires and debris scattered throughout the front and back yards of the house.

“You shouldn’t be able to let things get out of hand like this,” said Don Deese, a neighbor.

Deese said he and other neighbors have complained about the trash and other issues for about three years.

“About three weeks ago, they had an explosion,” he said.

Lancaster County deputies said they’ve had about 13 calls for service to the home since November for things including fighting, yelling, burning, parking in the roadway, and animal complaints.

The county zoning department sent Channel 9 a letter, which shows it visited the house in February and issued several violations related to an accumulation of junk.

The letter demanded the homeowners remove the junk within 15 days.

A pickup truck was at the house on Tuesday with items in it.

Deputies were also at the property.

However, Deese and other neighbors are still frustrated that the junk is still there.

“Something has to be done,” Deese said. “I talked to my House of Representative guy. I talked to my county council guy.”

County leaders said the homeowners are being fined $500 a day since the people who live in the house haven’t removed the trash.

They currently owe more than $16,000. They could also be charged with a misdemeanor, which is something county leaders are working on.

