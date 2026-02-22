Jury classifies Charlotte man as Violent Habitual Felon, judge sentences him to life in prison

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of trafficking fentanyl, fleeing police, and multiple other charges.

The sentence followed the trial for 48-year-old Daven Fetherson. The trial began on Feb. 2 and continued through Feb. 11.

The life sentence was issued after the jury classified Fetherson as a Violent Habitual Felon. The jury reached its guilty verdict after deliberating for approximately 20 minutes, court officials said.

The charges against Fetherson stemmed from an encounter with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on June 1, 2021. Detectives said they were searching for a gray Jeep Cherokee related to an unrelated investigation when they spotted Fetherson driving the vehicle on Sunset Road. When officers attempted to initiate a stop, Fetherson fled.

Fetherson drove recklessly during the pursuit, prosecutors said, entering oncoming traffic and driving onto the front lawns of various residences. Police said he traveled at speeds of more than 15 mph over the posted limit before turning onto the on-ramp for I-77 South. Fetherson then stopped the vehicle, exited through the passenger side, and fled into nearby woods on foot.

Officers apprehended Fetherson following a short foot pursuit. Upon searching him, detectives said they found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, a magazine for a .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun and approximately $2,000 in cash. A .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun was also recovered from the front passenger seat of the Jeep Cherokee, investigators said.

The trial concluded with convictions for felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl by possession, and trafficking in fentanyl by transportation, court officials said.

WATCH: Woman killed in York County crash

Woman killed in York County crash

©2026 Cox Media Group