Jury convicts suspect in 2022 Lancaster Motor Speedway shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A jury in South Carolina found Bryan Mitchell guilty of murdering Rodney Cunningham at the Lancaster Motor Speedway in 2022.

The verdict brings some relief to Cunningham’s family, who have been grieving the loss of a father, husband, and brother for three years.

“Bryan killed my father in cold blood and left me traumatized,” said Madison Cunningham, Rodney’s daughter.

Ida Cunningham, Rodney’s mother, expressed compassion for Mitchell, saying, “I’m praying for his family and him that God can touch his heart.”

Rodney Cunningham was remembered by his family as a compassionate person who cared deeply for others.

During the trial, Mitchell’s defense attorney argued that Cunningham may have lost his balance and grabbed Mitchell before the shooting, suggesting self-defense.

Despite the defense’s claims, the jury found Mitchell guilty of murder after considering the evidence.

Mitchell’s attorney highlighted his client’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse, which had not been fully addressed.

He was eventually sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of Rodney Cunningham.

The conviction and sentencing of Bryan Mitchell bring a sense of closure to the Cunningham family, who continue to cope with their loss while expressing compassion for Mitchell and his family.

