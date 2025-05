CHARLOTTE — A jury has found Terrell Howard not guilty in connection with a homicide that occurred in 2020.

Howard was arrested for the murder of Devonne Smith, who was found shot to death at a home on Feldbank Drive.

He was facing a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault with a deadly weapon.

However, on Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office announced that a jury found Howard not guilty in this case.

