Jury selection begins for 2021 killing of 13-year-old girl

MONROE, N.C. — Jury Selection started Monday in the trial for four men accused of murdering a 13-year-old in Monroe back in July of 2021.

Monroe Police said Loyalti Allah was sitting with friends on a picnic table on Icemorlee Street when a black Ford SUV drove by, and someone inside started shooting.

Allah was taken to the hospital, where she died. Police said the shooting may have started as a disagreement with someone else who was living at the apartment complex.

Police arrested Javon Robinson, 20, Darius Roland, 19, Jamarius Crowder, 22, and Jamarius McLain and charged them with first-degree murder. The four suspects didn’t have criminal records, per police.

Tina Sykes-Mosley, founder of Mother Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support or M.A.R.C.U.S said she plans to support Loyalti’s family.

